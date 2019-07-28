Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Thom Calvert. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial service 10:00 AM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1927 - 2019 Patricia T. Calvert, 91, of Beaumont, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Brookdale Dowlen Oaks, Beaumont. She was born on November 29, 1927, in Oakdale, Louisiana, to Katie Sledge and Rupert C. Thom. She was a Louisiana state spelling champion in 1937; Salutatorian of her Oakdale high school graduation class in 1944. She graduated from Southwestern Louisiana Institute with a 4.0 GPA and a Bachelor of Science degree in 1948 and a Masters of Educational Administration from the University of Arkansas in 1949. Upon graduation she became a teacher and following the birth of her first child, Clint, she became the Chief Executive of the house of Calvert. She retired as Chief Executive upon her husband's retirement but always remain Chairman of the Board. Mrs. Calvert is survived by her son, Robert Calvert; grandchildren, Wilson Calvert and his wife, Stephanie; Olivia Calvert-Faulkner and her husband; Lachlan; Haley Calvert; Haden Calvert; Brooke Gallagher Marshall and her husband, Brandon; Lauren Gallagher Kunze and her husband, David; Ryan Gallagher; and Katie Gallagher; and great-grandchild, Rowan Marshall. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clinton E. Calvert Sr., and her sons, Clinton E. Calvert, Jr., Bryan T. Calvert, and Mathew M. Calvert. A memorial service for Mrs. Calvert will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday July 30, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Battens Disease Support and Research Association (BDSRA) at

