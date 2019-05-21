Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Meynig. View Sign Service Information Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 (409)-892-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

1930 - 2019 Patricia Meynig, 88, of Beaumont, passed away on May 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Calder Baptist Church in Beaumont. Officiating will be Dr. James Fuller. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Born in Orange, Texas, on October 1, 1930, she was the daughter of Anson C. Townsend and Bennie Williams Townsend. Patricia attended school in Port Arthur and graduated from South Park High School in Beaumont. She enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her classmates. Go Greenies! She was a graduate of Lamar University with a degree in Home Economics with a minor in art. Patricia was talented in many aspects of her life including being a seamstress, an artist, and wedding caterer. She briefly taught school in Beaumont Independent School District and was a former member of First Baptist Church of Beaumont. Patricia was a current member of Calder Baptist Church where she was involved in Sewing Seeds of Love sewing group. Patricia and her husband enjoyed researching their genealogy, which led her to become a proud member of The Daughters of The American Revolution. She will be dearly missed by all those who came to know and love her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Meynig; infant daughter, Carol Meynig; grandson, Ryan Lourde; and son-in-law, Roger Lourde. She is survived by her children, Judy Lourde of Beaumont, Karl Meynig of Beaumont, and Jeff Meynig and wife Lorie of Austin; grandchildren, Juliana and Patrick Lourde, Cody Meynig, Samantha Meynig, Chris Meynig and wife Casey, Courtney Thornton and husband James, Douglas Meynig and wife Caroline, and Andrew Meynig and wife Maegan; great-grandchildren, Landon and Aiden Lourde, Kash, Keaton, and Karson Rice, and Estlin Thornton; and sister, Tressa Holts and husband Robert of California. Serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Lourde, Cody Meynig, Chris Meynig, Douglas Meynig, Andrew Meynig and James Thorton.

