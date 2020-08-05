Patrick Dale Crawford (Bubba), 73, of Port Neches, Texas, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1946, in Jacksonville, Texas to Edythe Watson Hall Crawford and Carl O'Neal Crawford.



Patrick graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1965 before attending Lon Morris College where he met his first wife, Gwen Corolla. Together they had two boys, Ben and Chris.



Patrick joined the Air Force to serve during Vietnam and worked as an electronics technician on aircraft, including the SR-71. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He followed in his father's footsteps by operating a pest control franchise in Palestine and then Beaumont, before starting his own company, Beaumont Pest Control.



Patrick was an active member in the choir at Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont where he met and married Charlene Crawford.



Survivors include his wife, Charlene Crawford; sons, Ben and Chris Crawford; granddaughters, Kimberly and Christina Crawford; great-granddaughter, Sherry Ann Crawford; and twin sister, Patricia Crawford McKnight.







He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and three sisters.







A gathering of Mr. Crawford's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020, with his funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m., at Broussard's Funeral Home, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland, Texas. His graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at Earle's Chapel Cemetery, Jacksonville, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store