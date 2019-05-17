Guest Book View Sign Service Information Adam's E.E. Stringer Funeral Home 111 S Margaret Ave PO Box 69 Kirbyville , TX 75956 (409)-423-2221 Funeral service 11:00 AM Central Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

1935 - 2019 Patrick Davis Johnson Jr., a Kirbyville resident for 34 years, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019, succumbing to a battle with leukemia. Pat was born in Beaumont, on May 18, 1935, and was the oldest child of Patrick Davis and Ghasty Marie Johnson. During his childhood and youth, he lived in Beaumont, graduating from South Park High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Lamar University and Sam Houston State University where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees, respectively. He married Maree Singletary on July 18, 1957, and they made their home in Kirbyville. Pat took great pride in being a lifelong educator and served in the roles of teacher, principal and counselor. He began his 62-year career with Kirbyville ISD in 1957 as a sixth-grade teacher and upon his death was actively directing the W.A.T.C.H. Dog Program, a program he created in Kirbyville and which brought him great joy as he saw a large body of men form a brotherhood of service. In mid-career, he worked as an elementary counselor for 33 years with the Deer Park and Vernon Parish school districts where he intervened to set educational goals for gifted and talented and at-risk children. He was active in the communities in which he lived and was recognized for his contributions by the Boys and Girls Scouts of America, Texas Education Region V, the school districts where worked, Nathan Corley Lodge 294, National W.A.T.C.H Dog Program, State of Texas House of Representatives, and, in April 2019, was a Quilt of Valor recipient from the Kirbyville Women's Civic Club. Pat had a zest for life and a strong work ethic in all aspects of his life, spending hours in the garden, helping others with car repairs, building projects and church activities. A man of faith, Pat was an ordained deacon at First Baptist Kirbyville, First Baptist Deer Park and Six Mile Baptist where he taught the men's Sunday School class. Pat and Maree shared a love of nature and God's creation and traveled extensively with family and friends throughout the U.S., with a particular appreciation for state and national parks. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother John C. Johnson and sister Aliene Boyett His surviving family members are: wife Maree and their three children and families: Patricia and Art Records; Laurine and Bart Farmer; David and Tracie Johnson. Grandchildren: Elizabeth Hatfield and Dustin; Abby Leonard and Kyle; Timothy Records; Benjamin Farmer; Catherine Muhleman and Zach; Josee Moser and Chance; Adam Johnson; and great-grandchildren Lincoln and Lillian Hatfield. He is also survived by his sister Lee Kelley, uncle Thomas Martin and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

