Patsy Hadnot, 61, of Beaumont passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Douglas Memorial C.M.E. Church with burial at Camp Ground Cemetery in Jasper, Texas under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home. Visitation, 12 Noon until 5:00 p.m. Friday at Mercy Funeral Home, and from 9-11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her daughter, Aesha Mouton, granddaughter, Brooklyn Gage, siblings and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2019