Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Howton McDonald. View Sign Service Information Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-8336 Send Flowers Obituary

1942-2020 Patsy Howton McDonald passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She fought a long courageous battle with heart disease, but in the end the most amazing thing happened, disease lost its strength and grace appeared. We needed it, accepted it and went with it. Grace, love and mercy won...not heart disease. Patsy was the much loved wife of the late Wilbur(Mac) McDonald and daughter of the late Lewis and Marie (Smith) Howton. Patsy had a successful career as a leader, teacher and entrepreneur and was the owner of Patsy's Bridal 'N Formals in Groves, TX. Left to honor and remember her are a beautifully blended family. Her children, Anita (Robert) Vaughn, Paula (Leonard) Walker, Pam (Tyler) Hurn, David (Joanne) McDonald, Glenn McDonald Grandchildren: Ryan (Cara) Lewis, Brian Walker, Michael (Kelly) Walker, Sean (Allison) Kennaugh, Cory Kennaugh, Candice McDonald, Christopher McDonald Great Grandchildren: Payton, Parker and Quinn Lewis, Gabe and Logan Walker, Wes and Madelyn Kennaugh, Liam McDonald Siblings: Lewis (Marilyn) Howton, Jr., Carolyn (Robert) Simmons, Merilyn (Richard) Marriott, Brenda (Jim) Seratt. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, TX. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park immediately following the service. The family will greet friends and share memories from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

1942-2020 Patsy Howton McDonald passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She fought a long courageous battle with heart disease, but in the end the most amazing thing happened, disease lost its strength and grace appeared. We needed it, accepted it and went with it. Grace, love and mercy won...not heart disease. Patsy was the much loved wife of the late Wilbur(Mac) McDonald and daughter of the late Lewis and Marie (Smith) Howton. Patsy had a successful career as a leader, teacher and entrepreneur and was the owner of Patsy's Bridal 'N Formals in Groves, TX. Left to honor and remember her are a beautifully blended family. Her children, Anita (Robert) Vaughn, Paula (Leonard) Walker, Pam (Tyler) Hurn, David (Joanne) McDonald, Glenn McDonald Grandchildren: Ryan (Cara) Lewis, Brian Walker, Michael (Kelly) Walker, Sean (Allison) Kennaugh, Cory Kennaugh, Candice McDonald, Christopher McDonald Great Grandchildren: Payton, Parker and Quinn Lewis, Gabe and Logan Walker, Wes and Madelyn Kennaugh, Liam McDonald Siblings: Lewis (Marilyn) Howton, Jr., Carolyn (Robert) Simmons, Merilyn (Richard) Marriott, Brenda (Jim) Seratt. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, TX. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park immediately following the service. The family will greet friends and share memories from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close