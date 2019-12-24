Ms. Patsy Ann Lloyd, 83, passed away peacefully December 19, 2019 in Athens, Texas. Pat was born in Mc Comb, Ms. to the late Beatrice and George Leo Lloyd. She graduated from Port Arthur High School and then gained her nursing degree from Hotel Dieu Nursing School in 1959. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Port Arthur and was director of nurses of surgery at Mid Jefferson Hospital. She then retired from Fina to her home in Wildwood, Texas. Pat's final resting place will be in Brookhaven, Ms. next to her parents at a later date.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 24, 2019