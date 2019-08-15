Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patty Lynn Duhon Rabb. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM Broussard's 1605 North Major Drive Beaumont , TX View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Broussard's 1605 North Major Drive Beaumont , TX View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church 2715 Calder Avenue Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1930 - 2019 Patty Lynn Duhon Rabb, 88, of Beaumont, left this earth to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born on November 16, 1930, in Abbeville, Louisiana, to Zoe Broussard Duhon and Felix Duhon, Sr. Nanny graduated from French High School as head twirler. She was manager of Walmart in Beaumont and opened countless stores over the years. Nanny was so loved by her workers and especially loved by her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alton J. (Tenny) Rabb; her daughter, Zoe Lynn Rabb Reynard; and her two brothers, Felix and Fritz Duhon. Nanny is survived by her son, Alton J. Rabb, Jr. and wife, Terri; brother, Morris Duhon and wife, Jeanne; granddaughters, Kari Rabb Hillin and husband, Brandon and Stephanie Presley and husband, Todd; great-grandchildren, Logan and Lance Hillin, Adam, Isabella, Eli, and Summer Presley; and also a great-great-granddaughter, Amelia, due in September. Nanny had many special nieces and nephews who fondly thought of her. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful and loving care given by doctors and nursing staff at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, especially the staff working on the third floor. Special thanks and consideration goes to Dr. Msonthi Levine and his staff, the home health nursing, particularly Linda, Sonia, and Jamie. A gathering of Mrs. Rabb's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Please join the Rabb family at Broussard's Centre, 1775 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, for food and fellowship upon your return from the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215, or to . Complete and updated information may be found at:

