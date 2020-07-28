Paul Carlton Clophus, passed away on July 23, 2020, at his home, in Houston, TX with his family by his side. He was born on February 2, 1936 in Basile, LA to Alma (Simon) and Linton Clophus. Paul grew up in Elton, LA and moved to Beaumont, TX when he was 17 years old. In 1965 he met and married the love of his life, Mary Carolyn Thomas. Shortly after their marriage, Paul, a business man at heart, started Paul C. Clophus Trucking Company, which he operated until 2006. He was a successful owner/operator, and made many friends, and mentored many young truck drivers, during his career.



Our father was the best husband to our mother. He loved her with his entire being, and she loved him just as much or more. They were two peas in a pod. It didn't matter what she was wearing, as soon as she walked into the room, he would just light up, and proclaim that she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen.



Paul and Mary Carolyn gave their children the best, most unique, childhood that anyone could ever have. We always had an adventure lined up. Our father made sure that our backyard was the epitome of a playground. We played kickball, baseball, basketball, rode bikes, skated, and swam right in our backyard. We always had horses and cows in the pasture, and ducks and geese in the pond, and dogs and cats that would run to him as soon as he would open the door to go out. We also took long family road trips to Los Angeles and Las Vegas to visit his family. Paul would remind his children often that they could accomplish anything they put their minds to. He instilled love, compassion, and confidence in his children, and we will be forever grateful.



After spending decades in Beaumont, Paul and Mary Carolyn moved to Manvel, TX to be closer to their children and grandchildren. It is there, where they met Eddie and Yolanda Casas, and their four sons, who became a part of our family. They often dropped off food or would just check on him to see if he was okay. Other friends they made were Julio Mendoza, and his wife Yolanda. Julio often checked in with Paul, and would pick up him up for lunch, or would just go by to pay him a visit. Paul made many more friends in his neighborhood, and we were so happy he was surrounded by such caring people.



Paul was a devout Catholic. He faithfully attended 7:30 AM mass at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Beaumont, and later 8:30 mass at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church in Houston, where he made many friends.



In 2010, Paul was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, and won his cancer battle for 10 years. During those 10 years, our mother suffered a massive stroke, and thereafter, until her passing in July 2014, our father provided her with loving care and companionship, and never left her side. We know that they are now together.



Our father was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Carolyn Clophus, his parents, and his brothers Victor Malbry and Rogers LaVergne, and sisters Fedila Clophus and Gloria Bowie. He is survived by us, his children, Patrick Clophus and wife, Susan of Stafford, TX; Cara Wright and husband, Derrell and their children, Nicholas, Jackson and Lynsey, of Houston, TX; and Christy Guajardo and husband, Juan, and their sons, Elias and Gabriel, of Manvel, TX. Paul is also survived by ten siblings, Julia McGriff, Wanda Broussard, Alma Lee Steele, Mary Gibson and Luke Malbry all of Las Vegas, NV; Ernest Clophus of Port Arthur, TX; John Malbrough of Sacramento, CA; Martha Terry, Harry Dean Malbry, and Charlie (Chuck) Malbry all of the Greater Los Angeles Area, and a host of other relatives and dear friends.



We would like to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, especially Dr. Sheeba Thomas and her staff, for the very good care they gave our father.



We would also like to thank The Village of the Heights Assisted Living Facility for their kindness and excellent care of our father, especially in his last days.



Special friends Mary and Hubert Monroe of Beaumont, Texas, we would like to give you our heartfelt thanks for your love, kindness and support.



Also, a special acknowledgement to Ms. Gloria Narvaez, who took our father to countless doctor appointments, cared for his daily needs, cooked meals, and attended to him with kindness.



Visitation will be held at Sugar Land Mortuary on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 AM, followed by a memorial service at noon, where social distancing protocols will be in place. Due to the current situation, the service will be live streamed. Our father will be interred in a private ceremony on Thursday.



