Paul Daniel Moberg, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019, at his home in Baytown surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 29, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents David Ferdnand Moberg, Sr. and Mary Louise Strub Moberg.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in Paul's honor.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on July 10, 2019