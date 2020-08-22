1/
Paul N. Gennusa
1943 - 2020
Paul N. Gennusa passed away at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston on August 11th . He was born on July 31, 1943, and grew up in Port Arthur, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1961. He lived in Bridge City, TX until he retired from Total Refinery after 30 years of service. He then relocated to Spring Branch, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Doris Gennusa, wife Shirley Gennusa, and granddaughter McKenna Kirk.

Paul loved fishing and hunting, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by wife Janeth Gennusa, son Paul Gennusa III, daughters Lindy Gennusa, Kara Rose & spouse Kevin Rose, brother Ragan Gennusa, sister Lanell Mikeska & spouse A.J. Mikeska. He is also survived by grandchildren Kagan Rose, Koral Nimentz, Madison Kirk, Jaxson Hicks, great-grandson Bentley Moody, nephew Michael Mikeska and niece Tracey Mikeska.

Services will be limited to immediate family.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
