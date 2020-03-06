Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Shaw. View Sign Service Information Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home 9700 Anderson Mill Road Austin , TX 78750 (512)-335-1155 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Bernard Shaw M.D., 87, of Austin, died Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1932, in Moorhead, Mississippi to Max Jacob Shaw and Pauline Stevenson Shaw.



Paul graduated from Mississippi State and Tulane University School of Medicine. He completed an Internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana and a Residency at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. After completing his Residency, he entered the US Army Medical Corp and was stationed at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital.



Upon honorable discharge from the Army in 1963, Paul and his family moved to Beaumont, Texas where he began his private practice in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease. Paul's practice spanned almost three decades practicing until 1992. During this time, he also taught at Lamar University and held the position of Medical Director and Instructor in Pulmonary Pathology in the School of Respiratory Therapy. Paul established the Respiratory Therapy Department at Baptist Hospital where he served as Medical Director for 20 years. In addition, he held several staff positions including Medical Director at St. Elizabeth's Hospital from 1992-1999.



In 1982, Paul met Paula Provost through mutual friends. They enjoyed a wonderful life together traveling, sharing many adventures and blending their two families. He was a loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend. Paul was a renaissance man in the truest since of the word. He loved growing up in Mississippi and described his childhood as a "Huckleberry Finn" experience. He loved fishing, gardening, making his famous homemade jelly, and the outdoors. He was an avid birdwatcher and enjoyed many birding trips with his Beaumont friends. An exceptional storyteller, Paul took great joy in entertaining family and friends with his humorous narratives. We all cherished our time with Paul (Dad) and will miss him dearly.



He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brothers.



Survivors include his wife, Paula Provost Shaw; sons, Paul Bernard Shaw, Jr., Steve Henderson Shaw (D'Anne), Richard Kinnebrew Shaw (Diana), Giles Robert Kibbe (Andrea), Robert Lawrence Kibbe (Katie) and daughter, Kara Kibbe Wied. Grandchildren, Carmen (Cody) Cordova, Silas Shaw, Isaac Shaw, Jacob Shaw, Sara Shaw, Raina Houghton, Abby Houghton, Mallory Marlowe (Chris), Allison Bullock (Rhett), Brooke Shaw, Breanna Shaw, William Kibbe, Emily Claire Kibbe, Anna Katherine Falgout (Thomas), Caroline Wied and Rebecca Wied, several great grandchildren, beloved in-laws and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.



A visitation service will be held on March 28, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home, 9700 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, Texas. The family asked that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to . Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close