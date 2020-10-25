Paul William Powell was born March 23, 1948, in Slaton, TX; a dusty railroad town just outside of Lubbock. Not long after his mother found dust in her dresser drawers, the family packed up and headed out. By the time Paul was 8, his family had settled in Dallas and loved living life in the Big D. He often referred to different seasons of life based on the streets they lived on - the house on Sorrento or the house on Mapleton or the house on Milltrail. Paul spent many summer days in Brownwood, his parents' hometown, where memories with family are epic and legendary. Paul attended high school at Bryan Adams High where he graduated in 1966. He loved recounting his days playing football and running around with his buddies - friends he would keep for his lifetime. Paul met and married his wife of almost 40 years, Christine Anna Nelson while living in San Antonio in the early '80s. They had two daughters, Catherine Elizabeth and Caroline Leigh and raised their family primarily in The Woodlands, TX. He taught his girls how to drive and use a grill and cheered them on in countless basketball games. He was immensely proud of them. Paul and his daughters all attended Texas Tech University and so any opportunity to support their alma mater - he took it. Paul was a 4th generation Texan, who loved a good road trip, sports talk radio and cheering on Texas sports teams from the Cowboys, to the Longhorns & Red Raiders, the Astros and Texans. He spent the majority of his career working for Unilever - Good Humor Ice Cream making sure novelty ice cream was in stock whether you stopped at a gas station or a grocery store for a sweet treat. He wanted the best for his girls and his hard work provided for his family. Paul was a quiet guy, who was kind and a loyal friend. He enjoyed the companionship of others - whether to hear their stories or take in a good meal. Paul Powell wasn't perfect, but neither were we. He trusted and believed in Jesus Christ and for that we have hope for eternity and peace while we continue this side of heaven. Paul died on August 26 from COVID-19; while we do not fear a virus, we do want to ask you to be mindful of your interactions with others and remind you to wash your hands. A memorial service will be held in spring 2021 when we can safely gather.
Paul & Christy have been giving to Young Life for just about 20 years. They've experienced the impact the ministry of YL has on teenagers. So it would be a great honor to Paul's life, to give in such a way that more teenagers would get the chance to hear about Jesus. You can give in his memory here: https://giving.younglife.org/PaulPowell
Paul William Powell is preceded in death by his grandparents, Berniece & Irving Rice and Pauline & Fred Powell; his parents, Bill & Jacquelyn Powell; his uncle and aunt, Harrell Benge & Doe Rice. He leaves behind his wife, Christy, daughters, Catherine and Caroline Powell all of The Woodlands; his sister, Marilyn Powell of Dallas; his brother and wife, Timothy & Vikki Powell of Dallas; a tribe of cousins: James David & Cheryl Walker, Stephen & Linda Walker, Mary Jane Shands, Mike & Ginny Hale, Rell & Betty Rice; nieces and nephews: Austin Powell and Cassidee Powell Hill; sister-in-law, Terri and Jeff Dumas; brother-in-law, Michael and Michelle Nelson.