1941 - 2019 Paula Dearborn, 77, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Christus Hospital-St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. She was born on August 26, 1941, to Theresa Marie Knesal Awtry and Paul Awtry, in Dallas. Paula was a retired administrator from the Beaumont State Center. Survivors include her husband, Tom Dearborn, Sr.; son, Stephen Pizzo and his wife, Malika, of Los Angeles, California; daughter, Charlotte Pizzo Amason of Austin; sons, Paul Christopher Pizzo of Dallas and Sammy Pizzo of Austin; daughter, Bunny Marie Wimberly and her husband, Billy, of Kountze; sons, Clinton Edward Dearborn of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Tom Dearborn, Jr. and his wife, Heather, of Houston; brothers, P.J. Awtry and his wife, Mary Ann, of Gail and Vic Awtry and his wife, Debbie, of New Braunfels; twelve grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughters, Francesca Pizzo-Day and Julie Dearborn. A memorial service for Mrs. Dearborn will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium. Memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77030-4009. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

2000 McFaddin Street

Beaumont , TX 77701

