1928-2020 Sister Paula Enderle, O.P. (Freida Clare) entered eternal life on Friday, February 21, 2020. Sr. Paula was born in Beaumont, TX, January 1, 1928, to the late Martin and Pauline Matzke Enderle. Sister was the last surviving of sixteen children and was predeceased by her siblings Richard, Clarence, Erna Norton, Edward, Fr. Nester (and his twin), Wilbert, Sr. Fidelis, O.P. (Viola), Pauline Nash, Dora Hillin, Fr. Marvin (M.F.), James, Barbara Harrison and Mary Jane Suppes. She is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Following graduation from St. Anthony High School in Beaumont in 1946, Sr. Paula entered the Dominican Sisters of Houston. She earned a B.A. in English at Dominican College, Houston; an M.E.D. in Guidance and Counseling at the University of Houston; Certification in Corporate Ministry at St. Louis University in St. Louis MO; and an M.A. in Spirituality and Culture at Holy Names College, Oakland, CA. Sr. Paula served in education ministry at Christ the King School in Houston; St. Mary Cathedral School in Galveston; St. Catherine School in Port Neches; St. Peter the Apostle School in Houston; O'Connell School in Galveston; and St. Pius X High School in Houston. She served also as Director of Urban Crime Prevention with Houston Metropolitan Ministries, and as Pastoral Minister at Christ the King Church and All Saints Parish in Houston. Her congregational service included her ministry as Prioress, Director of Formation and Vocations, Southern Novitiate Coordinator, National Novitiate Founding Group, National Dominican Novitiate Board, and Administrator of St. Dominic Villa. Sr. Paula will be remembered for her kindness, her humor, her justice and peace ministry addressing social issues and non-violence, and her love of cooking and gardening. Sister's body will be welcomed at 4 p.m. and the vigil service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Dominic Villa Chapel, 6504 Almeda Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Gilbert Enderle C.Ss.R. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Dominican Sisters Spirituality Center, 6501 Almeda Rd. Burial is at Forest Park Lawndale cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of the usual remembrances, donations may be made to Dominican Sisters of Houston, 6501 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77021.

