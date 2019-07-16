|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulette "Sissy" Barnett.
|
|
Memorial Gathering
View Map
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
First Baptist Church-China
|
Committal
View Map
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
1949 - 2019 Paulette Barnett, 69, of Bridge City, died Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1949, in Sour Lake, to Dorothy Maddox Barnett and Clyde Paul Barnett. Paulette was a 1968 graduate of Hardin-Jefferson High School, Sour Lake. She worked at numerous local retail stores, and enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cake decorating, and sewing. Survivors include her twin sister, Pauline Barnett; and twin baby sisters, Sherry Barnett-Cox and her husband, Mark; and Sharon Sanders and her husband, Butch; nieces, Amy Cox-Huff and her husband, Jeremy and Anne Cox-Etie and her husband, Roy; nephew, Blake Sanders; nieces, Amy Sanders Fuller and her husband, Josh and Elizabeth Sanders; great-nieces and nephews, Logan, Riley, Madie, Nolan, Jaxson, Brent, Aiden, Cara, and Katy. She was preceded in death by her parents. A gathering of Ms. Barnett's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church-China, 607 Broadway Avenue, China, with her graveside committal to follow at 1:30 p.m. at China Cemetery, China. Memorial contributions for Miss Barnett may be made to , 7670 Woodway Drive, Suite 230, Houston, Texas 77063. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 16, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|