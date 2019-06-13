Paulette James (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless and strengthen each of you. She was a..."
    - LINDA PORTER
  • "Condolences to Paulette family and friends. "
    - Lynne Kennedy
  • "My heart aches for the family. We love Ms. James and she..."
    - Ashley Walker
  • "Such a beautiful person and cousin"
    - Beverly Deal
  • - Bishop George Bruno
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:00 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3360 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3360 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3360 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1956 - 2019 Paulette James 62, of Beaumont, TX; passed June 10, 2019. Services will be June 15, 2019 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church 3360 Sarah St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 8AM Rosary will begin at 9:30AM and Funeral Mass at 10AM. Interment Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont, TX. Cherishing her memories are children: Sameka Collins (Donald) and Michael Dural Jr. Grandchildren: Jalynn Lazard and Kameron Cooper. Fiance: Steven James Richard Sr. 3-Siblings and host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.