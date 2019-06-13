1956 - 2019 Paulette James 62, of Beaumont, TX; passed June 10, 2019. Services will be June 15, 2019 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church 3360 Sarah St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 8AM Rosary will begin at 9:30AM and Funeral Mass at 10AM. Interment Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont, TX. Cherishing her memories are children: Sameka Collins (Donald) and Michael Dural Jr. Grandchildren: Jalynn Lazard and Kameron Cooper. Fiance: Steven James Richard Sr. 3-Siblings and host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 13, 2019