Those left to cherish Pauline's memories are her daughters; Sandra Newsom, and her husband Richard of Port Neches, and Janice Mouton, and her husband Todd of Groves; her son, Michael Shawn Delafosse of Port Arthur; her step-son Kim Daugereau of Austin, Texas; her grandchildren, Wendy Broussard-Howell and her husband Steven Howell, Brian Broussard, Chelsey Mouton, and Ashley Mouton; and her great-grandchildren, Lauren Howell, Olivia Howell, Paul Daugereau, Eric Daugereau, Dela Daugereau, and Lily Daugereau. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Willard Delafosse.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at First Church of God in Port Arthur, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. Port Arthur, Texas 77642, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens in Nederland, Texas.

