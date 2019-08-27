1943 - 2019 Pauline Mouton of Beaumont, Texas passed away peacefully at her home August 21, 2019. Services are Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church 4445 Avenue A, Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 8:45am until 10:00am, Rosary at 10:00am and the funeral will begin at 10:30am. Entombment will be in Beaumont at Forest Lawn Cemetery. She was an English teacher at Hebert High School and South Park High School for 16 years before becoming the school counselor at South Park High school. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Hopkins and stepfather, Ewell M. Garlow. Left to cherish memories of her are her mother, Marion Garlow; her devoted husband and caregiver of 53 years, Nelson Mouton; sons Chris Mouton (Leslie) and Gregory Mouton (Sharonda); six grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Alpough and sister(cousin), Marion Morris; a special daughter, Tawana Walter-Cadien. Also left to remember her legacy are many loved ones, life-long friends, colleagues, students, and those she mentored whom she loved dearly.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019