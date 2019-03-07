Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearlie Lewis. View Sign

1924 - 2019 Mrs. Pearlie Peacock Lewis, 94, of Beaumont, TX., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Her services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Scott Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Community Cemetery in Beaumont. Mrs. Lewis retired from BISD and taught at Martin Elementary School for many years. She was a member of Scott Olive Missionary Baptist Church and served in many capacities. She was preceded in death by her husband W.C. Lewis. Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters Arlee Gilford, Darlene Miles, Lillian Simmons, Georgia Coleman (Leroy); three sisters-in-law Olivia Peacock, Genet Peacock, and Mammie Peacock Carter (Earl), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services under the direction of Coleman's Mortuary - Jasper.

1924 - 2019 Mrs. Pearlie Peacock Lewis, 94, of Beaumont, TX., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Her services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Scott Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Community Cemetery in Beaumont. Mrs. Lewis retired from BISD and taught at Martin Elementary School for many years. She was a member of Scott Olive Missionary Baptist Church and served in many capacities. She was preceded in death by her husband W.C. Lewis. Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters Arlee Gilford, Darlene Miles, Lillian Simmons, Georgia Coleman (Leroy); three sisters-in-law Olivia Peacock, Genet Peacock, and Mammie Peacock Carter (Earl), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services under the direction of Coleman's Mortuary - Jasper. Funeral Home Coleman's Mortuary Inc

1558 N Fletcher St

Jasper , TX 75951

(409) 384-3711 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close