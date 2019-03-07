1924 - 2019 Mrs. Pearlie Peacock Lewis, 94, of Beaumont, TX., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Her services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Scott Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Community Cemetery in Beaumont. Mrs. Lewis retired from BISD and taught at Martin Elementary School for many years. She was a member of Scott Olive Missionary Baptist Church and served in many capacities. She was preceded in death by her husband W.C. Lewis. Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters Arlee Gilford, Darlene Miles, Lillian Simmons, Georgia Coleman (Leroy); three sisters-in-law Olivia Peacock, Genet Peacock, and Mammie Peacock Carter (Earl), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services under the direction of Coleman's Mortuary - Jasper.
|
Coleman's Mortuary Inc
1558 N Fletcher St
Jasper, TX 75951
(409) 384-3711
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019