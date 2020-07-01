Peggy Lou Tiner, 83, of Warren passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.



Peggy is survived by her son, Stuart Tiner and wife Tammy of Buffalo Gap; grandchildren, Shilow Tiner and wife Amanda of Lumberton, Shaun Tiner of Kountze, Sadie Rosenquist and husband Justin of Tuscola, Sealie Tiner of Buffalo Gap; three great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Holmes and husband Paul of Warren; brother, Larry Collier and wife Barbara of Stafford.



Funeral Services will be held at Riley Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10AM. Burial will follow at Beech Creek Cemetery in Spurger. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8PM.



