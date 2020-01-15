Peggy Martin Derouen, 82, of Beaumont, died Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1937, in Sulphur, Louisiana, to Alte Mae Ardoin and Ozman Martin. Peggy was an active volunteer at Christus Hospital - St. Elizabeth.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-three years, Purvis Derouen; sons, Mark Derouen and his wife, Tina; Royce Derouen and his wife, Cathey; and Scott Derouen and his wife, Kim; grandchildren, Josh Derouen and his wife, Allie; Cameron Derouen; Colton Derouen; Gabby Derouen; Andrew Derouen; Jennifer Freeman her husband, Kurt; and Joli Derouen; great-grandchildren, Jackson Derouen; Micah Freeman, and Judson Freeman; sisters, Nell Jean Currie and Anna Rae Granger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions for Mrs. Derouen may be made to Some Other Place, P.O. Box 0843, Beaumont Texas 77704.
A gathering of Mrs. Derouen's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with her Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont. Her ennichement will be held at Houston National Cemetery, Houston at a later date.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020