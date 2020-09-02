Peggy Parsley Paddock was born 31 December 1938 in Rabon Chapel, Texas and joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on 31 August 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Peggy, a sixth generation Parsley living in Montgomery County, was the loving daughter of J.Q and Dorothy O. (Gundy) Parsley. She graduated from Willis High School in 1956 and married her high school sweetheart, soulmate, and best friend, Mel Paddock, that same year. Peggy and Mel celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary last Thursday. Peggy graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1959 with a degree in Elementary Education and was the first person in her family to graduate from college. She later went back to Sam Houston State University and received a Master's in Special Education. Peggy's first teaching assignment was at Aldine High School followed by a teaching assignment at Sam Houston Elementary School in Conroe. Peggy left teaching in 1966 to start her family with Mel and they have two children, a daughter, Karen, and a son, Wade. In 1970, Mel and Peggy opened Paddock Pre-School Kindergarten and Daycare Center in Conroe where Peggy wrote the curriculum and taught kindergarten for ten years. After Karen and Wade graduated from high school, Peggy returned to teaching and taught at Cleveland Elementary School where she received numerous accolades. Peggy captured the heart and mind of every young child she came in contact with throughout the years.
Peggy was a member of West Conroe Baptist Church and loved serving the Lord. She enjoyed volunteering in any and every way she could and was always available to serve wherever she was needed to include starting a Lady's Bible Study Luncheon at West Conroe Baptist Church that continues today.
Peggy is survived by her beloved husband, Mel Paddock, of Conroe; daughter and son-in-law Karen and Tony DiCenso; son and daughter-in-law Wade and Melissa Paddock; granddaughters Megan (DiCenso) McLeod and husband Byron McLeod; Rachel Paddock, and Sarah Paddock; great-grandson Dominic McLeod; brother John Wayne Parsley; brother and sister-in-law William and Joyce Parsley; her late brother Kenneth Parsley's wife Frances Parsley; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Peggy's Funeral Service will be held at West Conroe Baptist Church, 1855 Longmire Road, Conroe, Texas on Saturday, 5 September, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service. Peggy's final resting place will be the Willis Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the following for their prayers, prayer blankets, text messages, and cards while Peggy was undergoing treatment and battling cancer. West Conroe Baptist Church, Mims Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church of Willis, and countless family and friends. Also, a special thanks to the Silverado Hospice Care Staff for being so caring and supportive.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Benevolent or Building Fund c/o West Conroe Baptist Church, 1855 Longmire Road, Conroe, TX 77304, to promote their work in assisting community members in need; the Willis Cemetery Association, 314 Harris Blvd., Conroe, TX 77301, or a charity of their choice
.
Due to Covid-19, when attending the service please practice social distancing and wear a mask.