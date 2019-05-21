Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Sonnier Love. View Sign Service Information Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-8336 Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2019 Peggy Love, 94, of Beaumont, died peacefully Sunday May 19, 2019 at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves, TX. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Groves. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 with a Rosary will at 6:00 PM. She born in Port Arthur, TX on September 17, 1924, Peggy lived in Port Arthur most of her life. She worked primarily in the financial business with long time employment at Fidelity Savings & Loan. She enjoyed her volunteer work at Assumption Catholic Church & School in Beaumont. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emmett John Sonnier and Hallie Vick and her husband of 57 years; Leslie L Love. Survivors include her son Les Love and wife Margaret of Groves; and three grandsons; Chris, Cody & Cameron Love. One brother, David Berg of Port Arthur, two sisters; Donna Berg McClelland of Berwick, LA and Charlotte Sonnier Parker of Austin, TX and many nieces and nephews.

