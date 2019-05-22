Pennell Nellie Mae Dubois (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
1927 - 2019 Nellie Mae Dubois Pennell, 92, of Port Arthur, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Nellie was born January 20, 1927 in Port Arthur, Texas to Homer and Odile Dubois. Nellie was a one of a kind person who was very outspoken and direct. She loved flowers, cats and birds. Nellie was a homemaker and supported herself and her children by working at the original Rodair Club. Preceded in Nellie's death were her parents, Homer Dubois Jr. and Odile Leleaux Dubois; husband, Roy Pennell; children, Terry Delcambre and Bonnie Delcambre; siblings, Ned Dubois, Harry Dubois, Rufus Dubois, Marvola Dubois and Dola Dubois. She is survived by her sons, Ronnie Delcambre, John Dale Lopez and Craig Delcambre, daughters, Connie Broussard and Shelia Lee; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A gathering of friends and relatives will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 22, 2019
