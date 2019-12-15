Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny Lee Schaller Trahan. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 490 Cemetery Rd Silsbee , TX 77656 (409)-386-1000 Viewing 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Wildwood Baptist Church 101 Wildwood Drive Village Mills , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Johnson Bayou Baptist Church 6710 Gulf Beach Highway Cameron , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1960-2019 Penny Lee Schaller Trahan, 59, of Village Mills, finished her final chapter, laying down her reading glasses and pen on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the end of a brief, but beautiful life. Her story began in Alexandria, La on July 19, 1960, born into this world unto proud parents, Dorothy Riles Schaller and Jerry Gordon Schaller, their firstborn of five children. As a child she attended Frasch Elementary School in Sulphur La, before relocating with her family to Johnson Bayou, La. She met her future husband of forty years, Gregory K. Trahan, on the first day of fourth grade. Along with her soon to be husband, she graduated with honors, at the top of her class, valedictorian, lettered in both basketball and track. Her graduation speech was typed neatly on note cards and stapled together in a manner befitting of her calm and collected nature. After high school she attended Louisiana College in Pineville, La, where she wrote numerous letters to her family and her sweetheart, all of which she kept in her beloved hope chest. Sentimental, nostalgic, and perceptive she accumulated keepsakes and tokens of gratitude from every facet of her life. She married her childhood sweetheart on December 29, 1979 at Johnson Bayou Baptist Church, in a traditional Christian ceremony surrounded by friends and family. She spoke of this day with such clarity and reverence, her small country wedding, where she and her soulmate became one. Loyal, honest and true, one of the greatest joys in her life was her husband, whom she never lost that innocent love for. They purchased their first home in Johnson Bayou, a tiny green trailer, bought from her brother in law, Jesse Trahan. She recalled the simplicity of these times, and laughed about her Papa, and father in law, Alton Trahan, taking the hideous new carpet they purchased for the trailer up to the high school gymnasium, where they spread, measured and cut it. Three years after marrying her soulmate, she gave birth to her firstborn son, Casey, finding her newest and most treasured title, a proud mother. Three and half short years later, she gave birth to their second son, Jared. She raised her two boys, with whom she referred to as her lights, in the marshlands of south Louisiana with a pure and honest love. Encouraging, bright, quick witted and classy, her nurturing nature was visible to all. She and her husband created a home, the type of home that was always full of visiting relatives, friends, laughter and love. A creative and artistic soul, she learned to play the piano from her mother and grandmother, of whom she recalled often and fondly. Some of her favorite childhood memories were sitting on the piano bench with her grandmother, watching her fingers glide delicately and effortlessly across the ivory keys. Following in her grandmother's footsteps, she became the church pianist, recreating the memory as a Yaya, for each of her own beloved granddaughters. For over 20 years she served as the pianist for the Johnson Bayou Baptist church before relocating to Wildwood Baptist Church after Hurricane Ike. She worked throughout her life, holding numerous titles, none of which meant more to her than that of wife, mother and Yaya. She drove the school bus for her children, was a library manager, laundromat employee, cafeteria worker, chaperone on countless school and athletic functions, HR manager, organized numerous church and community events, each job done diligently and respectably. No job, or person for that matter, was beneath her. A devoted Christian, wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and Yaya, she selflessly volunteered and gave her time for the betterment of her family and community. An avid reader, she could devour an entire book in a day, all while casually rocking on the porch with a cup of coffee, containing plenty of French vanilla cream. She adored reading, writing, music, history, art and the wonders of the natural world. A true wordsmith, she left tucked away in her hope chest numerous journals, their pages filled with her stories, memories, poetry and thoughts. Humble and kind, she never met a stranger. She had a way of seeing people, of making people feel comfortable. A rare type of person who had a knack for striking up conversations with anyone, no matter the background, no matter the place, she could find common ground and her way of talking made you feel as if you've known her all your life. Her favorite flowers were white Shasta daisies, and the Louisiana iris. Her favorite bird was the eastern blue bird. Her favorite smells were hardwood gymnasiums, gardenias, freshly cut grass, feed stores and saddle shops. Her favorite meal was a fried porkchop, smothered greens, purple hull peas, mashed potatoes, cornbread and an ice-cold glass bottle of Coca-Cola. She loved clean white clothing, and her accent color was always red. Her favorite sight was all of her kid's shoes piled up at the door. She was a simple girl, who loved the character and backstory of things, rode with the top down, beat up shoes, frayed ball cap and radio blasting. Penny leaves behind her soulmate, Gregory Trahan; her loving children, Casey Trahan and his wife, Penni, of Wildwood and Jared Trahan and his wife, Brooke, of Brenham; her beautiful granddaughters Lainey, Aubree, Miley, Norah, and Roslyn Trahan; proud parents, Dot and Jerry Schaller of Longville, Louisiana; beloved siblings, Robin Hall and her husband, Dana, of Deridder, Louisiana; David "Rip" Schaller and his wife, Marsha, of Conroe; Anne Bartlett and her husband, David, of Longville, Louisiana; and Joseph Schaller and his wife, Lisa, of Cut and Shoot; and a host of friends, relatives, and "strangers" she met, whose hearts have forever been changed by her beauty and grace. A private gathering of Penny's family and friends will be at their home, from 3:00 pm until 5:30 pm on Monday, December 16, followed by a community wide viewing from 6:00 pm until 9:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at Wildwood Baptist Church, 101 Wildwood Drive, Village Mills, under the direction of Broussard's, Silsbee. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Johnson Bayou Baptist Church, 6710 Gulf Beach Highway, Cameron, Louisiana. Her interment will follow at Head of the Hollow Cemetery, Johnson Bayou, Louisiana. Complete and updated information may be found at:

