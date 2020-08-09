Peter Anthony Morrell passed on August 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family after making a gallant two-month effort against pancreatic cancer.
Pete was born December 10, 1934, to Nunzie and Mary Morrell in Beaumont, Texas. He was the youngest child of three including his sisters, Rosemary Luke and Jo Theresa Sowell. His parents owned Morrell's Bakery where Pete worked.
Pete graduated from St. Anthony's high school in 1953 making life-long friends. Pete then worked his way through Lamar University holding a variety of jobs, even selling religious books door to door, but his favorite job was coaching football, baseball and basketball at his former school.
After graduating from Lamar University in 1962, Pete became Program Director for the Parks and Recreations Department in Orange, Texas, followed by positions of increasing responsibility becoming Acting City Manager within ten years.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jean; sister Jo Theresa Sowell; daughter Giesele Morrell Naibauer (Dennis) and son Kent (Arlene); grandchildren Brandon Nash (Hayley), Braeden Morrell-Miller, Kyanne Morrell and Chandler Morrell; great grandchildren Kynlee and Lane Nash and many beloved nieces and nephews including Sonny Wegner (Rhonda), Patricia Schroeder (Bill), Rodney Sowell (Janice), Mary Hutson and Mike Sowell (Carrie) all in Texas.
There will be a public visitation on August 11, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley. A private family rosary and funeral mass will be held on August 12, 2020, which would have been Pete and Jean's 31st wedding anniversary. It will be followed by a public Life Celebration at Island Grove Arena, 501 N. 14th Avenue from 3 to 4 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required for all events and observing social distancing. A video of the Life Celebration will be shared to Pete's page on the Adamson web site where friends may leave condolences and view the complete obituary at AdamsonCares.com
. A service will be announced in Beaumont, TX at a later date.