Peter David Yannet of Port Neches, Texas passed into the loving arms of God on March 8th, at the age of 82, with his beautiful wife of 23 years, Mary, by his side. Pete was born on January 26th, 1938 to Rossel and Herman Yannet in New Haven, Connecticut. Pete was the middle child of three; exploring his hometown of Southbury, Connecticut with his older sister, BJ, and younger brother, John. Herman, a pediatrician, and Rossel, a concert pianist and social butterfly, instilled the values of hard work, kindness, and a giving spirit in their children. Pete graduated from Oberlin College with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1959. He then worked as a chemical engineer for 15 years before deciding to pursue a career owning and operating several Midas Auto Repair shops in Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas. Pete never stopped learning, pursuing knowledge of how things worked, how to take apart and put back together everything around him, and passing that knowledge on to his children and grandchildren. Pete followed in his musical mother's footsteps teaching himself to play the banjo and captivating those around him with his smooth and beautiful singing voice. Pete pursued his relationship with God throughout his life and sang in the choir. While playing a shepherd at the Easter pageant at Calvary Baptist, Pete caught the eye of the love of his life, Mary. In Mary, Pete found his loving and adventurous match. They were married on May 12th, 1996. Pete's life motto was to "never grow up" and he spent his life achieving his passions with gusto. He was an avid skier, competing on teams in both water and snow skiing. He delighted in flying his Cessna with his collapsible motorcycle tucked in back. Pete enjoyed spending time on the trails riding his dirt bike with Mary holding on tight as they tackled the rugged mountains of Colorado. After a long day's ride, Pete would spend his nights camping in his Suburban. In his later years, Pete switched to trail riding in his Ruby Red Jeep and sleeping in the comparative luxury of a motor home for six weeks every summer in Ouray, Colorado. Throughout his adventures and daily life, Pete never met a stranger, only friends he hadn't yet made. A short stroll around the neighborhood or through a campground would easily turn into an hours-long outing- talking with old and new friends alike. His smile warmed hearts and the little mischievous twinkle in his eye let everyone know excitement was just around the corner. Throughout his life, Pete remained true to his mantra by being young at heart all of his days. Pete is survived and celebrated by his wife, Mary, his daughter, Lisa, his step daughters, Angela, Amy, Jennifer, April and Grace, and his brother John. He will also be remembered with joy and delight by his 17 grandchildren, his mother-in-law, and many more beloved relatives and friends. Pete did not wish for a formal ceremony to be held after his passing. Instead, to honor Pete's profound life and legacy, follow in his footsteps: be kind to strangers, lend a helping hand, seek adventure, and most importantly, never grow up.

Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020

