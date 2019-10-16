Peter Jack (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May God continue to his children during the passing of..."
    - Lois Hudson
Service Information
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX
77701
(409)-838-0159
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Anthony Cemetery
Obituary
Reverend Peter Jack, 72, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Thursday, October 10, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Peter's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his daughters, Demarris Jack-Doneghy, Semarris Jack-Winters, and Ro'Sharon Jack-Johnson(Willie); son, Chaddrick Jack; brothers, Samson Jack (Maudry), Dudley Jack, and Remson Jack (Barbara); 12 grandchildren; one great- grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019
