Reverend Peter Jack, 72, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Thursday, October 10, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Peter's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his daughters, Demarris Jack-Doneghy, Semarris Jack-Winters, and Ro'Sharon Jack-Johnson(Willie); son, Chaddrick Jack; brothers, Samson Jack (Maudry), Dudley Jack, and Remson Jack (Barbara); 12 grandchildren; one great- grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019