Peter Johnson, Jr. departed this life on March 7, 2020, at Baptist Hospital.
Peter's family invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Scott Olive Baptist Church (1050 Ewing) with Pastor David Hudson officiating. A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 13th at Mercy Funeral Home (1395 Gladys) from 1PM to 6PM. Burial will be held in Magnolia Cemetery.
He leaves precious memories with his wife Toni Johnson; sister, Rachel Jones seven, nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and extended family and friends.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020