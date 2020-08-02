Peter Timothy Kohler passed away at his home in Tomball, TX on July 21, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1949 in Beaumont, TX to Gerald and Verna Kohler. Pete grew up in Beaumont and was a standout athlete at Kelly High School where he graduated in 1967. He then went on to have a successful career at Tri Supply, which he retired from in May of 2019. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Anyone who knew him knew his love for fireworks as well. He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Kohler; father, Gerald Kohler; daughter, Shannan Pierro; sister, Margaret Wilson; and sister, Charlotte Molley. He is survived by his mother, Verna Kohler; son, Peter Kohler; daughter, Lindsay Valdez and her husband Aaron Valdez; son, Gerald Kohler; stepdaughter Robin Wilson and her husband Beau; and stepson, Jason Marshburn and his wife Dana. He leaves behind his grandchildren Travis, Justin, Blake, Emily, Davalynn, Phoenix, Ashton, Bella, Audrey, Jace, Malia, Randall, Mikalah and Jake, as well as his siblings, David and Ruth Kohler, his identical twin brother Chris and Sherrye Kohler and Liz and Kim Harvey. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Roxy. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services will be announced at a later date.



