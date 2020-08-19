1/1
Pharaby Ann Wilson
1950 - 2020
Pharaby Ann Wilson of Johnson City, TX passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Fredericksburg, TX with her family at her side. Pharaby was born May 8, 1950 in Crowley, LA to Oliver Joseph Bergeron and Audrey Fay (Stutes) Bergeron.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Phala Bergeron. Pharaby is survived by her husband of 50 years, John W. Wilson; their three children, Gabriel A. Wilson and wife Chantel, Travis S. Wilson, and Brianne M. Morse and husband Johnny; siblings, Dallas Koeppe and wife Susan, Kara Cruse and husband Dennis, Roger Koeppe, Diane Boothe, David Bergeron and wife Glenna, and Oliver Bergeron Erin; two grandchildren, Gabriel A. Wilson, II and Madeleine I. Wilson. Pharaby is also survived by many other loving relatives and dear friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

It wasn't until after marriage and three children that Pharaby decided to complete her education. She graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Nutrition and Foods. She was involved in many things throughout her life. She was a member of the Colonial Dames, a Chapter Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and remained an active member of her bridge club.

A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Blanco, TX followed by burial in the Johnson City Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you tell your parents, your children, your spouse, or your friends that you love them. Do a kind deed. Make amends. Repair a relationship. Be grateful. Because you never know when the end will come.

Arrangements under the direction of Crofts - Crow Funeral Home, Johnson City, TX.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crofts-Crow Funeral Home - Johnson City - Johnson City
305 E. Elm St.
Johnson City, TX 78636
(830) 868-4444
Memories & Condolences

August 10, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to a wonderful woman, she was beautiful and charming. May her memories be a blessing to her family.
Theresa Foss
Friend
August 9, 2020
While I did not really know Pharaby, she has had a huge impact on my life. I have been following her husband's posts, his phone calls, and other forms of communication over the decline of Pharaby. See my wife, Carolyn, is following along Pharaby's path and me along John's path. I will miss Pharaby and am sad for John and the rest of the family for the loss. I pray that each of you will be blessed with strength over the coming years.
Richard Hall
Friend
August 8, 2020
I always enjoyed seeing and chatting with Pharaby at our Austin Colony Chater DAR meetings. She was always so pleasant, friendly, and interesting. A truly valuable member of DAR and a dedicated genealogist with five proven patriots, Pharaby will be sorely missed by all of her DAR friends.
Nancy Daniels
Friend
August 8, 2020
I'm remembering the early years with Pharaby on dunwick in Pasadena. And then the much later lunches with Pharaby and Martha , meeting in Houston. She was a delight. My condolences to the family.
Pam Poston
Friend
August 8, 2020
God bless you & yours. You all are beautiful folks. We'll pray for you & have a Mass said for Pharaby's beautiful soul. Love, Ann & Mike Malone
Ann & Mike Malone
Classmate
August 8, 2020
Our prayers are with you John. Please know we are there in spirit and may God grant His peace and comfort to you and the kids. We love all of you and wish we could be there with you.
Oliver & Erin Bergeron
Brother
