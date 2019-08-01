Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Barry Long. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Praise Church 8325 Walker Road Beaumont , TX View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Praise Church 8325 Walker Road Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1964 - 2019 On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Philip Barry Long, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 55 due to early-onset Alzheimer's. Philip was born on January 13, 1964 in Birkenhead, England to Barry and Audrey Long. After immigrating to Canada in 1965 and to the United States in 1969, the Longs moved to Texas in 1974. Growing up, Philip played soccer and loved hiking with his family. He received his architecture degree from Texas A&M University in 1987. He established Long Architects in 1993 in Beaumont, Texas. He designed many significant projects in Southeast Texas such as Ford Park, Elmo Willard Library, DeQueen Elementary School, Lumberton MUD, and countless more. He is survived by his wife, Kim; his mother, Audrey; his children, Ryan Harrigan and his wife Kacie; Aaron Long and his wife Lindsie; Cody Dailey and his wife Kayla; Daniel Long and his wife Whitney; Patrick Long and his wife Abigayle; Jordan Collier; and Ember Long; and his siblings, Timothy Long and his wife Susan; Elisabeth Wenner and her husband Rev. Robert "Scooter"; Helen Brown and her husband Bart; Janet Stewart and her husband Clint; Susan Taylor and her husband Kevin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Barry Long. Philip was passionate about architecture, cycling, photography, and traveling the world. He loved to eat peanut butter, honey and banana sandwiches and would normally be seen with a cup of coffee in his hand. He will be remembered for his generosity and genuine love for anyone he met. A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Praise Church, 8325 Walker Road, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Praise Church, with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Contributions in memory of Philip are encouraged to be made to the to help the fight against early onset Alzheimer's Disease. Complete and updated information may be found at:

