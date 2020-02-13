Phillip Joe Green, 72, of LaBelle, Texas passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
Phillip was born December 16, 1947 in Duncan, Oklahoma to Joe Robert Green and Billie Virginia Wetzel Green. He was a longtime area resident, and was a retired electrical lineman.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and target shooting. His greatest love was being around family and friends, barbequing and boiling crawfish.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Jacob Jeremiah Davis and Shelby Dale LeBlanc; granddaughter, Rebecca Davis; and great-grandson, Nicolas Oliver.
Survivors include his wife Emily Yvonne Green of LaBelle; daughters, Belinda Davis and husband Wayne of Bridge City, Tanya Faulk and husband Keith of Etoile, Karen Saucier and husband Jade of Bridge City; son, Cory Green and wife Lea of Groves; brother, Brad Green and wife Kathi of Nederland; grandchildren, Shayna Green, Haylee Green, Josh Davis, Rachel Oliver and husband Michael, Elijah Davis and wife Vanessa, Dalton Faulk, and Bryce Saucier and wife Karah; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will begin at 12 noon, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves, Texas followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend David Myer officiating. Burial will be at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2020