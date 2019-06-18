1929 - 2019 Pierre Meaux, 89, of Beaumont, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on December 4, 1929, in Kaplan, Louisiana, to Emilie Vincent and Otis Meaux. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran, having served in the Korean War. Pierre retired from DuPont as a supervisor after many years of employment. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf on courses local and state wide. Pierre loved spending time with his family as well as working in his yard. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Meaux, of Beaumont; son, Michael Meaux and his wife, Jessica, of Houston; daughter, Andrea Eisenman and her husband, Brandon; and granddaughter, Christina Gilbert, of Cypress; sisters, Sedonia Marcantel, of Groves and Gloria Lacobie, of Houston; and brother, Robert Meaux and his wife, Sandra, of Jacksonville, Florida. A gathering of Mr. Meaux's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Westgate Memorial Baptist Church, 6220 Westgate Drive, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Westgate Memorial Baptist Church, 6220 Westgate Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 18, 2019