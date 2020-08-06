1/1
Priscilla Dianne Morrison
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla Dianne Morrison, 72 of Conroe went to be with the Lord Monday, August 3, 2020.

Prissy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Morrison and both of her parents, Reuben and Annie Traylor. She leaves behind her only son, Shawn Carl Coleman; her siblings Stuart Traylor and wife Beth, Laurie Bailey and husband Randy, and Terry Traylor and wife Pam, brother-in-law, Charles Morrison; nieces and nephews Phil, Brittni, Todd, Travis, Mandy, John, Gina, Natalie and numerous other cousins and family.

Prissy was an adventurous, outgoing, energetic woman. She loved her family and enjoyed planning reunions and celebrations to get everyone together. She was a master gardener and always kept her yard beautiful and well taken care of. She enjoyed working outside in her yard or taking on building projects. She always had ideas of what her next project would be and worked hard to complete them. She enjoyed sewing and made blankets, clothes and even fancy dresses for herself, friends and family. She loved to cook for others and was often canning fruits and vegetables to share. She owned and operated Prissy's Beauty Shop for over 25 years. Prissy had an energy about her, an unforgettable personality and was loved by all. She was always at the center of the family and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 9th at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home. A short reception will follow. Around 4pm, following the service, we welcome all friends and family to Prissy's house for a reception.

-Now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Cor. 13:13-

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Memorial Gathering
04:00 PM
Prissy's house
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Cashner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved