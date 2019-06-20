Priscilla Louise Jordan

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Roosevelt & Bobbi Guidry
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Wake
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
411 S. Broadway St
China, TX
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
2120 Renaud St
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
2120 Renaud St
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1948 - 2019 Priscilla Louise Jordan 71, of Beaumont, TX; passed June 12, 2019. A Wake Service will be from 6-8PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church 411 S. Broadway St. China, TX. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 2120 Renaud St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 8AM until Funeral at 10AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont Texas. Cherishing her memories are Spouse: William Larry Jordan, Children: Monica Denise Jordan, Keesha Rene Jordan and Carlos Scott (Tyesha). Siblings: Catherine Green, Sylvia Martin (Gilbert), Rev. Oveal Walker III, Earl Walker Sr. (Barbara), Harold "Smokey" Walker and John Ray Walker Sr. (Jackie), Six Grandchildren and a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.