1948 - 2019 Priscilla Louise Jordan 71, of Beaumont, TX; passed June 12, 2019. A Wake Service will be from 6-8PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church 411 S. Broadway St. China, TX. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 2120 Renaud St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 8AM until Funeral at 10AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont Texas. Cherishing her memories are Spouse: William Larry Jordan, Children: Monica Denise Jordan, Keesha Rene Jordan and Carlos Scott (Tyesha). Siblings: Catherine Green, Sylvia Martin (Gilbert), Rev. Oveal Walker III, Earl Walker Sr. (Barbara), Harold "Smokey" Walker and John Ray Walker Sr. (Jackie), Six Grandchildren and a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 20, 2019