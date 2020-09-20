1/1
Quoc Nguyen
1979 - 2020
Quoc Lan Nguyen, 40, of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born on November 19, 1979, to Khai Thi Tran and Hung Van Nguyen.

Survivors include his wife, Xuyen Tran; sons, Ian-Toan Quoc Nguyen and Alex-Thang Quoc Nguyen; siblings, Thach Nguyen and his wife, Kim, of Nederland; Phung Nguyen of Port Neches; Lan Nguyen and his wife, Regina, of Mont Belvieu; Duyen Wolken and husband, Lance, of Conroe; and Canh Taylor and husband, Shawn, of New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of Mr. Nguyen's family and friends will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 20, Monday September 21, and Tuesday September 22, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1115 Orange Avenue, Beaumont. Due to COVID-19 this service will be limited to immediate family only, his graveside service will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, under the direction of Broussard's Mortuary, 2000 McFaddin, Beaumont, all guests will be invited to this service with social distancing guidelines. Guests attending graveside service, please follow the funeral procession.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
