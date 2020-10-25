I had the honor of Mickey as my City Attorney for the Town of Woodloch for almost 20 years. His guidance, wisdom and experience was invaluable as he shared this all with me as Mayor.

We became good friends, with his door always open to give advice. If it wasn't what I wanted to hear, he would give that little chuckle of his and tell me '... Well now....'.

I know he loved his family. We would share stories about our children. He did enjoy being around my oldest son, though. He was one of few people taller than Mickey!

Mickey touched the hears of many, many people in his lifetime. He will be remembered with fondness and love. This world is an emptier place without him. God has a wonderful addition to his Choir of Angels in Heaven.

May God be with the Deison family at this time. My prayers go out to all. Be strong, know that all of you are in our thoughts, our hearts, our prayers.

Diane L. Lincoln

Friend