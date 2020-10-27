Rachel Irene Ward Lee was born on March 25, 1935 to Johnnie and Nora Lavender Ward in Tenaha, Texas. She left this world into the arms of her Heavenly Father on October 24, 2020.



Rachel will be remembered for her gracious personality, her beautiful smile and her sense of humor. She lived her life devoted to her family and took great joy as each grandchild and great-grandchild arrived. She loved children and spent many years as a day care worker at Central Baptist Church where she retired from.



Rachel was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Nederland. She served on many different committees and was a member of the Good News Sunday School Class. She was a lifetime member of the Nederland PTA and served the organization throughout her sons' education in Nederland schools from elementary through high school.



Rachel is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harold Lee, brothers Carl Ward and Jim Ward.



Survivors are sons Kent Lee and wife Bobbie and Keith Lee and wife Kayla all of Nederland. Granddaughters Devin Wade of Nederland, Morgan LaBove and husband Ross of Missouri City. Grandsons Ethan Lee, Evan Lee and Eann Lee all of Nederland. Sister Johnnie Marie Wiltz and husband Bill of Nederland. Great-grandsons Spencer Wade, Lennox LaBove, and Nixon Lee. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.



Many thanks to Cindy Mitchell, Anthony Hayward and the staff at Holland Place Senior Living for the love and care they showed Rachel. Also, thanks to April Adaway and staff at April's House of Angels that showed so much care in Rachel's last days.



A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a service to begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Melancon's Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.







In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 985, Nederland, Texas 77627 or your preferred charity.



