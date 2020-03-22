Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Dix. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Dix 1929-2020 Ed Dix was born in Caldwell, NJ, on May 5, 1929 to John Perry Dix and Nora Elizabeth Parrish Dix. The family moved to Kansas City, MO when Ed was very young, and he attended Northeast High School there. Ed's natural affinity and love of music began very early and continued throughout his entire life. Ed attended the University of Kansas, the Kansas City Conservatory of Music, and acquired a Bachelors in Music at Northwestern University in 1950. He played in various jazz groups in his youth; including with the Ralph Flanagan band, Stan Kenton, Tex Beneke, and others. He was on the road doing "one-nighters" during the war years and after. Ed married the absolute love of his life, Mary Anne Elliott on July 5, 1950. His love of music was eclipsed only by his love of family and when his children, David Edward Dix and Susan Dix Ramsdell came along Ed decided it was time to begin his next career and "get a real job". He went into business in 1952 in Sales and Management with the New York Life Insurance Company and in 1958 progressed to Manager with Mutual of New York (MONY) in New York, Kansas City, St. Louis. Ultimately in 1967 he became Manager for Mutual of New York in Beaumont, Texas. His leadership with MONY in Beaumont allowed the agency to build to one of the most successful business endeavors of his life. He enjoyed the variety of characters and businesspeople there and was a mentor to many. He acquired the Chartered Life Underwriters (CLU) designation from the American College of Life Underwriters, as well as becoming one of the first people in the Southeast Texas area to obtain the Certified Financial Planner Designation from the College for Financial Planning. In 1989, Ed retired from MONY and opened a boutique financial planning operation with his daughter Susan Dix Ramsdell and dear friend Robert Janecek. Not only was Ed the consummate businessman but during his career his community and professional activities were many and varied: He was on the Board of Directors of The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, Beaumont Rotary Club , Beaumont Country Club, and the Beaumont Art League. He was President/Chair of Schlesinger Geriatric Center, Spindletop Unitarian Church, Volunteer Services Council-Beaumont State Center, Beaumont Jazz Society Texas General Agents and Managers Association, Beaumont Chapter of CLU, as well as Beaumont Neurological Center - Advisory Board. Ed was also a Co-Founder of Leadership Beaumont, was Vice Chairman of the Beaumont Sesquicentennial Commission, Beaumont Planning and Zoning Commission, the Community Development Block Grant Committee, and was an adjunct instructor at Lamar University teaching a Jazz History and Appreciation Course. After he retired in 1992, he hosted a radio program called "Jazz Matters" on KVLU radio at Lamar University. His love for jazz reemerged as leader for his jazz quartet that played for four years at Codys restaurant, five years at MacKenzies Pub and many other venues. He absolutely delighted in the music and relationships he found with the musicians and friends he made during these years. Among the most meaningful endeavors he engaged in after retirement was to produce two wonderful jazz CD's; one in 1998 with a friend, Arch Martin called "Two Guys from Kansas City- One More Time!!" that engaged his Kansas City Jazz chops again. The second was a collaboration in 2002 with his dearest and oldest childhood friend, Bob Brookmeyer. They joined together with Paul Smith , Bob Bowman, and Todd Strait to bring their lifelong jazz brotherhood "Full Circle". It was a rich and thrilling adventure for Ed and Bob. In 2016, Ed moved to Colorado with daughter Susan and son-in-law Robert Ramsdell to begin the last chapter of his long, rich life. He moved into a wonderful home so friends could come and share the wonderful mountain town where he lived, and he could continue his love of mentoring younger jazz musicians. Ed passed away peacefully at Porter hospice in Centennial Colorado on March 13, 2020 after a long journey and a full and meaningful life. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Perry Dix and Nora Elizabeth Parrish Dix, and his beloved, precious wife Mary Anne Dix. He is survived by children David Edward Dix and daughter Susan Dix Ramsdell and her husband Robert L Ramsdell. He is also survived by his pride and joy; grandchildren Robert "Zach" Ramsdell and Claire Parrish Ramsdell. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2020 