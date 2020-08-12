Ralph Eugene Edwards (Papa), age 91, passed away Saturday, August 8th at 9:00 AM, in Seabrook, Tx. Ralph was born October 20th, 1928 in Dalton City, Illinois. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy at age 19 and served for 21 years and earned the rank of Chief Petty Officer before retiring. He later worked for the Internal Revenue Service and eventually moved to Beaumont, Tx where he and his wife (Patricia) of 70 years, lived 35 years. He always called Beaumont his home; that's where he has many of his fondest memories. Ralph enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and basically just being a good ole boy. He and Patricia later moved to Seabrook, Tx to live closer to family. Ralph is preceded in death by his oldest son David Edwards. Ralph is succeeded by his Wife, Patricia Edwards; his sons, Dennis Edwards, and Douglas Edwards. Ralph was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Papa will be greatly missed.



