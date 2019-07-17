|
Memorial Gathering
View Map
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
View Map
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
1931 - 2019 Col. Ralph Night, (Ret.), 88, of Beaumont, died Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1931, in Beaumont, to Sarah Goldstein and Sam Night. Ralph was a member of the 1952 class of Texas A&M University and received an MSA- Business and Financial Management in 1980 from George Washington University. After graduation from Texas A&M, he served in the Korean War. He completed 30 years of service in the US Military, 13.5 years on active duty receiving multiple medals and commendations. In civilian life, he was co-owner of Night's Uniform Company with his brother Harvey for 58 years. He was a past president of Temple Emanuel and Congregation Kol Israel. He served on the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission for two terms, as Chairman from 1988-1990. He served in leadership positions for the Optimist Club of Downtown Beaumont, the Beaumont Shrine Club, the Food Bank of Southeast Texas, and Rotary Club of Beaumont. Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Judy Night; daughter, AnnDee Night Levy and her husband, Jeff; son, Stacy Night and his wife, Susan; granddaughters, Stevie Levy Malashock and her husband, Jason; Rachel Levy; and Samantha Night; grandson, Eli Night; sister, Geri Night Rich; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harvey Night; sisters, Bernice Night Schnurr and Evelyn Night Schackman; and brother, S. D. Night. The Night family would like to express their profound gratitude to Ralph's wonderful caregivers, Loretta Young and Michelle Bronson, who providing loving care for both Ralph and Judy. Memorial contributions for Col. Night may be made to Temple Emanuel, 1120 Broadway, Beaumont, Texas 77701; https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc, or a . A gathering of Col. Night's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Temple Emanuel, 1120 Broadway, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Kol Israel Cemetery, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 17, 2019
