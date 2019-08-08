Ralph Reese (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in Heavenly Peace YOU Will Be Missed. "
    - Georgiann Green
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Brandi Reese
  • "Our condolences to the Family. May God bless you to..."
    - Ms Sadie & Family
  • "Have known Ralph for many years,has always been a great..."
    - Cal Morris
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Ronnie & Jenny Mickles
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary - Beaumont - Beaumont
3522 Washington Blvd.
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Proctor's Mortuary - Beaumont - Beaumont
3522 Washington Blvd.
Beaumont, TX 77705
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1941-2019 A Shining Star was born: February 16, 1941 to Mr. Minor Reese Sr. and Mrs. Sallie Mae Reese He married the love of his life Mrs. Gloria Davis Reese, he preceded her in death. Mr. Reese is survived by his children: Sharonda Reese, Bryan Reese, Rachel Reese, Torrye Reese, Jonathan Reese, Kathy Gallien, Jo Golden, Dwayne Gallien, Ernest Gallien, Dionne Reese, Tina Reese, Joshua Reese, Amy Reese, Andrew "Duck Reese" and his siblings: Willie Mae Reese, Minnie Lee Hillary, Cynthia Stamps, Christina Watson, Stephanie Reese, Gina Batiste, Carl Reese, and Robert Reese, and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends….. Daddy, we love you! And we pray to God that he has welcomed you into Heaven, to be reunited with your loving Mother and Father A Visitation will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Proctor Mortuary 3522 Washington BLVD. Beaumont Texas.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 8, 2019
