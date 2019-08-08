1941-2019 A Shining Star was born: February 16, 1941 to Mr. Minor Reese Sr. and Mrs. Sallie Mae Reese He married the love of his life Mrs. Gloria Davis Reese, he preceded her in death. Mr. Reese is survived by his children: Sharonda Reese, Bryan Reese, Rachel Reese, Torrye Reese, Jonathan Reese, Kathy Gallien, Jo Golden, Dwayne Gallien, Ernest Gallien, Dionne Reese, Tina Reese, Joshua Reese, Amy Reese, Andrew "Duck Reese" and his siblings: Willie Mae Reese, Minnie Lee Hillary, Cynthia Stamps, Christina Watson, Stephanie Reese, Gina Batiste, Carl Reese, and Robert Reese, and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends….. Daddy, we love you! And we pray to God that he has welcomed you into Heaven, to be reunited with your loving Mother and Father A Visitation will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Proctor Mortuary 3522 Washington BLVD. Beaumont Texas.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 8, 2019