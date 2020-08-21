Ramona Brunet Dearing, 64, of Baytown, died Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1956, to Odile Thibodeaux Brunet and Charles Brunet, in Anahuac, Texas.
Ramona was raised in Winnie, Texas. She studied Business Administration at Lamar University. It was at Lamar University that she met her husband Tom Dearing and made lifelong friends through the "Techsans" and "Cards" campus spirit organizations. Ramona remained involved as a Lamar University Alumni throughout her life.
Ramona spent the last 28 years in Mont Belvieu, TX and taught Business Computer Information Systems as well as several other electives at Barbers Hill ISD and Anahuac ISD. Ramona retired from Anahuac ISD in 2017. In her retirement, Ramona joined Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for women educators.
Ramona was known as being incredibly sweet and kind, she knew how to make people feel loved and valued. She was an extraordinary listener and truly made you feel cared for. Ramona always "showed up" for family and friends, she attended every game, event, and grand moment in the lives of those she cared for. In her spare time, Ramona loved spending quality time with family and friends, traveling the world with her husband, reading mystery novels, and shopping.
Survivors include her spouse, Thomas Henry Dearing; son, Jonathan Dearing and his wife, Jessica Dearing; daughter, Andrea Elenz and her husband, Cody Elenz; goddaughter and niece, Jana Brunet; brother and sister-in-law, Robert Nicks and Debbie Nicks; sister-in-law, Bonnie Ballio; niece, Bridget Neal; and nephew, Jason Nicks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Brunet and Odile Thibodeaux; sister, Phyllis Ardoin, and brother, Michael Brunet.
A gathering of Mrs. Dearing's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 315 Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Louis Catholic Church, with her interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov