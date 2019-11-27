SANTA FE - Mrs. Ramona Joyce Stansbury passed from this life Monday morning, November 25, 2019.
Survivors include her loving husband of 72 years, Claude A. "Ben" Stansbury, Sr.; children, Donna Gail Dickerson of Houston, Claude A. "Benny" Stansbury, Jr. and wife, Michelle of Pearland, Bonita Joyce Vernon of Fannett, Rodney Scott Stansbury and wife, Ellen of Santa Fe; sister, Roane Landry of Tacoma, WA; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Edward officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019