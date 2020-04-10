Guest Book View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

Randy Flatau, beloved by family and friends, passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 70. He was born on November 20, 1949, in Plaquemine, Louisiana to Edison Paul Flatau, Jr. and Edith Agnes Langlois Flatau.

Some of his fondest memories were of his time spent outdoors along the bayous of his hometown and the Mississippi River. He began his career as a watchmaker/jeweler apprentice at the age of twelve and upon graduating from Trade School in watchmaking and jewelry crafts in Natchitoches, Louisiana was hired by Aaron Rose. He served in the Army Reserves where he met and remained friends with several men in his unit.

He moved to Beaumont in 1973 when Parkdale Mall opened and retired after twenty-three years. It was there he was introduced to his soulmate, Theresa, and they soon married. Their forty-three years together was not nearly enough because Randy was a devoted, protective, and loving husband. Randy opened his own fine jewelry store and remained in business for twenty-eight years until his death. His jewelry store was his second home and his customers were considered his second family.

Randy never met a stranger and held many interesting conversations with customers, friends, family and especially his "Round Table" coffee group. He was an avid golfer and loved his annual golf vacations where he also enjoyed the cool pools. He taught his son to hunt and respect firearms at an early age and they took part in many hunting and fishing trips with his best friend, Louis Broussard. He thoroughly enjoyed his bi-weekly pedicures with his good friend Ronnie Moye and tried to pick up a few foreign language words from the technicians each visit. Let's not forget his favorite football team, the LSU Tigers.

Randy was an excellent cook and grew beautiful vegetable gardens. His rice dressing was always a hit during the holidays. His love for animals was extraordinary. He became accomplished with Facebook and spent evenings catching up with people. He belonged to St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church where he was devoted to weekly mass.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael Flatau. It is certain he is reunited with his beloved pet, Vixie.

Randy is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughter, Nicole Thompson and her husband, Delbert; son, Beau Flatau, Sr. and his wife, Nyla; grandchildren, Hayley and Jillian Thompson and Beau Ryan, Jr. and Jake Flatau; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Amy Flatau; sister, Kay Flatau; father in-law and mother in-law, Carl and Anne Perricone; bonus daughter, Nicole Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

A family graveside service for Mr. Flatau will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 2050 Spindletop Ave, Beaumont, Texas 77705, Some Other Place, 590 Center Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701, or a .

