1945 - 2019 Rapheal "Rif" Deshotel, Sr., 73, of Cheek, TX passed away at Lucas Place in Beaumont, TX. Memories of Rif are left to his wife, Lana Deshotel; sons, Rapheal Deshotel, Jr. (Robyn) of Ossining, NY and Lance Deshotel (Robyn) of Port Arthur, TX; sister, Theresa Stelly and brother, Mitchell Deshotel both of Cheek; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. There wil be a visitation from 8:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 10:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3920 W. Cardinal Dr in Beaumont on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 3, 2019