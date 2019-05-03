Rapheal "Rif" Deshotel Sr. (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rapheal "Rif" Deshotel Sr..
Service Information
First Antioch Baptist Church
3920 Maidens Rd
Powhatan, VA 23139
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
3920 W. Cardinal Dr
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
3920 W. Cardinal Dr
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1945 - 2019 Rapheal "Rif" Deshotel, Sr., 73, of Cheek, TX passed away at Lucas Place in Beaumont, TX. Memories of Rif are left to his wife, Lana Deshotel; sons, Rapheal Deshotel, Jr. (Robyn) of Ossining, NY and Lance Deshotel (Robyn) of Port Arthur, TX; sister, Theresa Stelly and brother, Mitchell Deshotel both of Cheek; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. There wil be a visitation from 8:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 10:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3920 W. Cardinal Dr in Beaumont on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.