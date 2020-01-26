Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Anthony Court. View Sign Service Information Memorial Funeral Chapel 1515 South College Ave Bryan , TX 77801 (979)-823-8125 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Memorial Funeral Chapel 1515 South College Ave Bryan , TX 77801 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Anthony Catholic Church 401 South Parker Ave Bryan , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1953-2020 Ray Anthony Court, of Groves Texas was born to Frank and Rosa Lee Emola Court on February 6th, 1953 in Bryan, Tx. Ray passed away in Houston on January 19th, 2020 at the age of 66. Ray was a 1971 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan. He played all sports excelling in Basketball, he was an avid sports fan. Ray owned Gourmet Foods of Houston and has been serving individuals in the greater Houston area since 1974. His goal was simple, to select and sell the highest quality food products available, and then to deliver them directly to the customer. What started out simple turned into something bigger than anyone would have every imagined. The legacy that Ray leaves behind in southeast Texas is one that will be unmatched. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Rosa Lee. Survivors include his son, Bryan Darden and wife Jessica, grandchildren John and Valerie Darden of Weatherford, Texas. Brothers, Greg & wife Debra of Bryan, Jerry and wife Carol of Ft. Worth, and Wayne and wife Carmen of Bryan. Nephews, Justin Court & wife Taylor, Chris "Kipper" Court & wife Andrea, Layne Court, and Jeremy Court. Nieces, Christine Maywald & husband Chad, Sabrina McIntosh and husband Scott, and Andrea Stroud and great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel 1515 South College Ave Bryan, Texas 77801 from 5:00-7:00pm a Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00pm St. Anthony Catholic Church 401 South Parker Ave Bryan, Texas 77803.

1953-2020 Ray Anthony Court, of Groves Texas was born to Frank and Rosa Lee Emola Court on February 6th, 1953 in Bryan, Tx. Ray passed away in Houston on January 19th, 2020 at the age of 66. Ray was a 1971 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan. He played all sports excelling in Basketball, he was an avid sports fan. Ray owned Gourmet Foods of Houston and has been serving individuals in the greater Houston area since 1974. His goal was simple, to select and sell the highest quality food products available, and then to deliver them directly to the customer. What started out simple turned into something bigger than anyone would have every imagined. The legacy that Ray leaves behind in southeast Texas is one that will be unmatched. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Rosa Lee. Survivors include his son, Bryan Darden and wife Jessica, grandchildren John and Valerie Darden of Weatherford, Texas. Brothers, Greg & wife Debra of Bryan, Jerry and wife Carol of Ft. Worth, and Wayne and wife Carmen of Bryan. Nephews, Justin Court & wife Taylor, Chris "Kipper" Court & wife Andrea, Layne Court, and Jeremy Court. Nieces, Christine Maywald & husband Chad, Sabrina McIntosh and husband Scott, and Andrea Stroud and great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel 1515 South College Ave Bryan, Texas 77801 from 5:00-7:00pm a Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00pm St. Anthony Catholic Church 401 South Parker Ave Bryan, Texas 77803. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close