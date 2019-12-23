Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Norman "Donnie" Donald. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial service 6:00 PM Grayburg Baptist Church 17480 Roadway, Sour Lake , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1954-2019 Donald "Donnie" Ray Norman passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont, at the age of sixty-five. Donnie was born in Bald Knob, Arkansas, on January 15, 1954, to Lowell "Son" and Swan Norman. He lived in Sour Lake and drove trucks for many years. Donnie loved working on the 18-wheelers and being outdoors. In 1997, he was involved in a car accident that hindered the lifestyle he was accustomed to. In his later years, Donnie enjoyed making the rounds day after day in his pickup truck while listening to old music like Gary Stewart and Hank Williams. In the last few days of his life he talked of Heaven and reassured us he would see us again. "For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21 Donnie is survived by his children, Jason and Melanie Norman of Round Rock, Texas; Jeff and Tonya Muckleroy of Lumberton, Texas; Chase and Karen Spencer of Hull Daisetta, Texas; and Charlie and Joy Norman of Sour Lake, Texas; and eight grandchildren. Donnie is preceded in death by his parents; Son and Swan Norman; brother, Ronnie Norman; sister, Debra Norman; and son, Scott Norman, that passed away at a young age. A memorial service for Mr. Norman will be at 6:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Grayburg Baptist Church, 17480 Roadway, Sour Lake. A family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at:

